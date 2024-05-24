Everscale One Day Trading Volume Tops $484,340.45 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $114.02 million and $484,340.45 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,112,358,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,265,124 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

