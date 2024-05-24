Tidemark LLC Acquires New Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 199,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on GEO

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.