Tidemark LLC Invests $82,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,029,000 after buying an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 838,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 393.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 519,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 447.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 517,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422,983 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,150. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $39.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

