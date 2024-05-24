iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Union Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Union Savings Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 913,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.