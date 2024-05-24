iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $122,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after buying an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,530,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after buying an additional 1,321,967 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 913,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.