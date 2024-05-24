iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $122,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after buying an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,530,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after buying an additional 1,321,967 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 913,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.