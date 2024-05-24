Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,809 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 274.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,317,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $110.22. 60,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,680. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $244.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

