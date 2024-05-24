29,325 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMS. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

