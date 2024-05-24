American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,304,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $128.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.21. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $260,340.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,132.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

