Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rogco LP increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.
Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %
PAYX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.08. 186,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
