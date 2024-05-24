King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,151 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 773,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,422. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

