JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $368,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.26. 1,142,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

