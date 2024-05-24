InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

