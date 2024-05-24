InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 512 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $131.50. 71,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,019. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

