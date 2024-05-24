D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MU opened at $126.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

