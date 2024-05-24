MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Down 1.7 %

MetLife stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.