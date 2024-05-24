Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum China by 23.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Yum China by 1,352.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 446,194 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 237.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 393,881 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 2.6 %

YUMC stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 366,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.