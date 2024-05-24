Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 53,156 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,850 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 53,156 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $88,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,539 shares of company stock worth $3,532,914. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

