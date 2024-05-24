Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after buying an additional 116,226 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.