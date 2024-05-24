Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend by an average of 215.5% per year over the last three years.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.09 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

