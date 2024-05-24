Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Photronics has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 325,280 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Photronics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

