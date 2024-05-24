New Gold Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.76.

New Gold stock traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$2.73. 631,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,875. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

