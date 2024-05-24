Analysts Set Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

LYV stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. 624,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,896. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,264 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

