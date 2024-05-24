Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Lowered by Zacks Research

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Macerich in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 196,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $4,403,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 518,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Macerich by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macerich news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares worth $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

