Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,668.62

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,668.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00087788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.