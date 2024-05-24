Decred Price Down 4.6% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Decred has a market cap of $321.54 million and $2.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.00 or 0.00029322 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00087788 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,078,026 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

