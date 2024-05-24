SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $7,656.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011473 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,169.23 or 0.99949258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00107589 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01915146 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,424.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

