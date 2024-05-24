Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $238.60 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $238.60 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,610,856 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,593,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00607793 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $148.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

