Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $238.60 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $238.60 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,610,856 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,593,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00607793 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $148.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
