Biogen (BIIB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):

5/23/2024 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $294.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $339.00 to $342.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $213.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $294.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $214.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $245.00 to $213.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/25/2024 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.62. 161,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $378,728,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

