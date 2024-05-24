Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2024 – Regal Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Regal Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Regal Rexnord had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

RRX traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $148.85. 230,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -310.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

