Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $72.38. 366,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,510. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after buying an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

