Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,224. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

