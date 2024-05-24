Jon Ayotte Sells 759 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.