Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE:MDT opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.