Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$96.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total transaction of C$475,050.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,410. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

