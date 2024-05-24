Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.8 %

WSM traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.80. 252,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,646. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $348.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $4,102,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.