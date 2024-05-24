Zacks Research Weighs in on OGE Energy Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE remained flat at $35.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,792. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.