Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 775,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,673. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.