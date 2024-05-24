Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $34,476,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 310,065 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 19.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after purchasing an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,383,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

