MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.87. 55,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,101. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

