HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Arcadia Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcadia Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.