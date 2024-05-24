Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.19.

OceanaGold Trading Up 4.0 %

OGC traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$3.15. 343,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,437. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.72.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.