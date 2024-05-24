Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

Target stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

