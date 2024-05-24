Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $85,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

