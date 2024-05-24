Zacks Research Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

