Zacks Research Comments on Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average is $203.17. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $161.39 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after buying an additional 244,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

