Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 381,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

