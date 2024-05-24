Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.57 billion.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

