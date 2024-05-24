Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Raised by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE BHC traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,528. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$8.62 and a 52 week high of C$15.43.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.98 billion.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

