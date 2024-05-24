Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 142.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

