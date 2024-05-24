Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
ScanSource Stock Performance
Shares of SCSC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,531. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,872.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at ScanSource
In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,866.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $454,202. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.